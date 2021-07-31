Excessive Heat Warning Continues; Heat Index Topping Out Over 110
July 31, 2021
An excessive heat warning continues in effect for Saturday for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
