Excessive Heat Warning Continues; Heat Index Topping Out Over 110

An excessive heat warning continues in effect for Saturday for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 109. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.