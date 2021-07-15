Escambia Sheriff Says He’s Cracking Down On Speeding, Meth And Crime in Century

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Wednesday that he’s cracking down on speeding, meth and crime in Century.

“We are working with Mayor (Ben) Boutwell up there on some speeding right now,” Simmons said.

“In fact I am I telling you now, if you are coming and going through Century, we are going to start writing some tickets because the mayor of Century called me and said, ‘hey I need some help up here’. And we wanted to give some warnings, to be quite honest, but we also have to write some citations at certain times because there are fatalities taking place so we have to have traffic enforcement,” the sheriff said during a Jeff Bergosh “Coffee with the Commissioner” video event.

Simmons said the department is also targeting crime in Century.

“There are a lot of people riding their own ATVs wreaking some havoc with the people that live up in Century. And there is a bit of a meth issue up there in Century that we are targeting as well,” said Simmons. “So soon you will see a lot more speed enforcement coming in and out of Century, but you’ll also see the efforts on 4-wheelers, on ATVs; we have a bicycle unit that is funded through a grant.”

“It is very important for people to see the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office out there in their neighborhoods, not just engaging, but very much enforcing the laws and putting people in jail that need to go to jail,” he said.

“We are working with all of our communities,” he said, mentioning the opening of the Molino and Perdido precincts this year.

“I wanted every area of Escambia County to have that sense of a small town feel where you know who is doing your policing, you know who to go to. You don’t have to go to the sheriff; you can, but you don’t have to. You can go right around the corner to the Molino Precinct or the Cantonment Precinct.”

Pictured: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducts a traffic stop on North Century Boulevard at Tedder Road. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.