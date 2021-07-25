Escambia County’s Mobile Command Center Back From Condo Collapse

Escambia County’s mobile command center is back from the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse near Miami.

The command center, nicknamed “THOR” was requested by the state in late June to use as a command post during the search and recovery efforts.

The THOR command post trailer expands to offer 1,000 square feet of interior working space. It is equipped with a 44-kilowatt generator with 72 hours of fuel onboard, and has dual 5-ton air conditioning units.

It allows for wireless communications, including cellular, satellite, VOIP phones and radio equipment. It has a 52-foot mast with antennas an high resolutions cameras, a video distribution system for off-air television, satellite television and computer system. There is a four-position communication room and office space with printers, scanners, office supplies, mini-fridge, microwave and a coffee maker.

Pictured: Escambia County’s mobile command center “THOR” in use at the the Surfside condo collapse. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.