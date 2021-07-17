Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases

The unemployment rate in Escambia County decreased last month, according to data recently released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.6% in June, up from 4.8% in May. That represents 8,576 people out of work out of a county workforce of 153,520. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 8.8%, or 12,571 people.

The area’s private sector employment increased by 4,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.1 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year include professional and business services, increasing by 1,400 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,000 jobs; and education and health services, increasing by 1,000 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in June 2021, up 0.1 percentage point from the May 2021 rate, and down 6.6 percentage points from a year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in June.