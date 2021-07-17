Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases

July 17, 2021

The unemployment rate in Escambia County decreased last month, according to data recently released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.6% in June, up from 4.8% in May. That represents 8,576 people out of work out of a county workforce of 153,520. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 8.8%, or 12,571 people.

The area’s private sector employment increased by 4,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.1 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year include professional and business services, increasing by 1,400 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,000 jobs; and education and health services, increasing by 1,000 jobs.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in June 2021, up 0.1 percentage point from the May 2021 rate, and down 6.6 percentage points from a year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in June.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 