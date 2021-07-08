Escambia County Human Resources Director Terminated; Ethics Manager Resigns

Escambia County Director of Human Resources Jana Still was terminated Wednesday, and the county’s ethics manager has also resigned.

Director for Communications and Public Information Laura Coale told NorthEscambia.com that Still was terminated because Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno wants the human resources department to “go in a different direction”.

“You are immediately relieved of your duties and you are to vacate your office today,” Moreno said in a termination letter to Still. Due to a requirement for a 90 day written notice of termination, Still will be paid through October 5.

“Thank you for your time at Escambia County,” the letter concluded.

Still was hired by former administrator Janice Gilley with her first day on November 6, 2019. She was a former senior personnel classification and assessment specialist at the Mobile County Personnel Board.

Also, Keith Morris resigned Wednesday as the manager of the Office of Compliance and Ethics effective July 16. Morris was a “leased employee” working through a staffing service. He was also brought on board by Gilley during her first 100 days in office.