ECUA Recyclables Going Into The Landfill After Facility Fire; Customers Encouraged To Stay In Recycling Habit

Recyclables in Escambia County are going into the landfill following a recycling facility fire last week, but the Emerald Coast Utility Authority is encouraging residents to stay in the recycling habit.

The fire, possibly sparked by a propane tank or a battery, appeared to have originated a chute in the metal sorting area the afternoon of July 15 at ECUA’s Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) located at the Perdido Landfill in Beulah.

“In addition to the fire damage, there is also a lot of water damage to materials and electrical systems,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday afternoon. She said the recyclables still being collected are being landfilled because there is simply to place to store them until the facility is back up and running.

“ECUA maintenance crews and contractors are working diligently to clean up and repair the areas that were damaged by the fire in order to bring MRF operations back as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we are continuing normal recycling collections and urge our customers to keep in the positive recycling habit,” Bowers said.

ECUA has also put the brakes on recyclables normally processed at the MRF from other cities, counties and commercial entities.

Bowers also praised MRF staff for their quick actions to save machine such as backhoes from the building, along with Escambia Fire Rescue personnel that responded.

Pictured above and below: Inside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill as cleanup was beginning. Pictured bottom: Smoke pours from the MRF on Thursday, July 15. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.