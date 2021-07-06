ECSO Still Seeking Clues After Man Found Beaten June 19 Outside Century Bar Dies

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek clues as to exactly what happened to a man found beaten last month outside a Century bar. He later died.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find 60-year old Greg Hunter beaten and down in the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witnesses went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they found Hunter unconscious and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A family member told NorthEscambia.com that Hunter remained in a coma and never regained consciousness before he passed away.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.