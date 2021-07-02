ECSO Seeks Three For Questioning In Ladarius Clardy Murder

July 2, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three people for questioning only in the murder of former Pine Forest High School standout Ladarius Clardy.

The ECSO is looking for 20-year old Taziah Dekal McHenry,  18-year old Melvin Douglas Hester III, and 19-year old Nicholas Joseph Wells.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Ladarius Clardy was found shot to death at the scene of a traffic crash early Thursday morning  at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive. There were over 50 bullet holes in the vehicle, most in the driver’s door.

For an earlier story, click here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 