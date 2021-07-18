Christmas In July: Santa Takes Part In Walnut Hill Toy Giveaway

July 18, 2021

Santa Claus made a special visit to Walnut Hill Saturday for a Christmas in July Toy Giveaway.

The event was held at a the Walnut Hill Community Center for children ages 2-17. Preregistered families received a selection of toys and more.

The toy giveaway was sponsored by Youth and Family Community Outreach, Good 360, Toys for Tots, and Renovot.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

