Christmas In July: Santa Takes Part In Walnut Hill Toy Giveaway

Santa Claus made a special visit to Walnut Hill Saturday for a Christmas in July Toy Giveaway.

The event was held at a the Walnut Hill Community Center for children ages 2-17. Preregistered families received a selection of toys and more.

The toy giveaway was sponsored by Youth and Family Community Outreach, Good 360, Toys for Tots, and Renovot.

