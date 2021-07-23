Childers Says 401(a) Annuity Plan Is Illegal And Commissioners Should Pay Money Back

During a commission meeting Thursday morning, Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers asserted that state has told her that the county’s 401(a) annuity plan is illegal.

“The state has determined it is illegal to have a 401(a) for elected officials,” Childers told commissioners. “They emailed me yesterday. All forms have been changed throughout the state of Florida, and I think that Madam Attorney probably needs to get with a few of you about these changes that have happened. And Commissioner Bender, if I could have a private conversation with you I would appreciate it.”

County Attorney Alison Rogers sent a public records request email to Childers asking for documentation.

“Please consider this a public records request for the opinion, memo, email or other similar record which you indicated during the Board meeting came from the State regarding the legality of elected officials participation in a 401a program,” Rogers wrote in the email.

Childers responded by email about a half-hour later, sending a link to a form on the website of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). She noted there is no longer an option that states “Withdraw from the FRS to participate in a local annuity plan.”

“There are limited reasons to opt out of FRS. FRS is compulsory if statutes do not allow an opt-out provision,” Childers wrote. “When Codey returns, he will share our follow up written communication. My communication was all verbal. There is no need to amend the statute because the statute is clearly written.” Codey is Codey Leigh, general counsel for the Escambia County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

“We will need to talk through walking back those commissioners in the 401a to migrate back to FRS. The statute is clear how that happens,” Childers continued. “During a previous meeting, all commissioners agreed to give back the money if it was deemed illegal. I will prepare calculations for the amount that can legally be kept and that which should be returned to the county. The contribution rates are clearly written in the statutes, we can compound a reasonable rate of earnings.”

In a reply email, Rogers pointed out it was FRS that allowed Commissioners Robert Bender, Lumon May and Steven Barry to opt out of FRS and participate in the 401(a) program.

“We have three commissioners who the FRS specifically allowed to opt out of FRS in order to participate in a local annuity; one would assume if FRS has changed its mind on previously participating officials, then it should reach out to those it knowingly allowed to do this. I would have to assume participants would be grandfathered,” Rogers said in an email reply to Childers.

401(a) Annuity Program

It’s called a 401(a) annuity program, and under state statute was offered only to senior management service employees and commissioners that opt out of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). It’s available statewide, not just in Escambia County.

The plan does not cost Escambia County taxpayers anything extra when contributions are made in a timely fashion; the employee contributions are exactly the same whether or not the money goes into FRS or the annuity program. FRS has significant administrative overhead and fund liability that is funded from employee contributions. The 401(a) annuity plan participant costs are lower, so participants can earn significantly more retirement dollars.

Escambia County has offered a 401(a) annuity program to senior management employees and elected officials since 1997.