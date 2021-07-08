Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Hangs Around
July 8, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Comments