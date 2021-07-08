Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Hangs Around

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.