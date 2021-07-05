Century Man Charged With Stealing The Cash Pot From Poker Game After He Went Broke

A Century man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing the cash pot during a poker game.

Ronnie Lee Simpson, Jr., 39, was charged with robbery with a firearm, felony grand theft, two counts of petit theft, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Simpson was allegedly playing poker for money at a residence on Blackmon Street in Century when he pulled a gun and stole the pot. Other players said Simpson had “gone broke” and was upset.

One victim told deputies that he had $740 in the pot, and another said he was had $300. Both said they wished to pursue charges. A third victim told deputies he was in for $1,875 that was stolen but he said he wished to pursue the issue civilly.

Simpson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond.