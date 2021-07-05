Century Man Charged With Stealing The Cash Pot From Poker Game After He Went Broke

July 5, 2021

A Century man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing the cash pot during a poker game.

Ronnie Lee Simpson, Jr., 39, was charged with robbery with a firearm, felony grand theft, two counts of petit theft, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Simpson was allegedly playing poker for money at a residence on Blackmon Street in Century when he pulled a gun and stole the pot. Other players said Simpson had “gone broke” and was upset.

One victim told deputies that he had $740 in the pot, and another said he was had $300. Both said they wished to pursue charges. A third victim told deputies he was in for $1,875 that was stolen but he said he wished to pursue the issue civilly.

Simpson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 