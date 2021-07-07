Century Council Moves Back To Town Hall After COVID-19 Decline

July 7, 2021

Now that COVID-19 cases have decline, the Century Town Council has moved their meeting s from a large community center venue back to their relatively small council chambers.

After holding meetings via Zoom for much of 2020 due to COVID-19, the council returned to in-person meetings at the Century Community Center back in January to allow room for more social distancing.

Monday night, the council was back at the table in their chambers at town hall, 7995 North Century Boulevard.

Century’s next step in returning to a post-pandemic normal is a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on July 22 to discuss rental agreements for town community centers and the splash pad.

Pictured above: Monday night’s Century Town Council meeting back in council chambers at town hall. Pictured below: A panoramic view of a recent Century Town Council meeting at the Century Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 