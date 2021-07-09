Cantonment Man Charged With Breaking Into Woman’s Home, Barricading Himself Inside

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and barricading himself inside a bedroom.

Christopher James Adams, 23, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on felony charges of robbery, burglary, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief with property damage. He was also charged with a probation violation.

The woman gave Adams a ride, and he tried to take her purse in order to get her house keys, according to an arrest report. After he was unsuccessful, he broke the glass on her backdoor and went inside.

Responding Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies entered the home and found Adams barricaded inside a bedroom with a razorblade, according to the arrest report. They were forced to tase Adams before taking him into custody.

Adams remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.