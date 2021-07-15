Cantonment Man Allegedly Threw Rock At Dump Truck For Driving On His Grass

A Cantonment man was charged with a weapons offense after allegedly throwing a rock at a dump truck after it traveled across his grass.

Kevin Lynn Goude, 46, was charged with a second degree felony for throwing deadly missiles and third degree felony criminal mischief.

A woman delivering a load of dirt for a septic tank company pulled about two feet off the road into a grassy area. “The large dump truck left slight marks in the grass but did not appear to damage the lawn in any way,” an Escambia County deputy wrote in an arrest report, noting that the area was on the county right of way.

The victim said she was approached by Goude who cussed her out and physically threatened her over the marks in the grass, the report states. He then allegedly threw a rock that hit the hood of the dump truck and bounced off a window, causing over $1,000 in damage to the 2020 model Peterbilt.

The report notes that Goude’s property on Soft Point Drive backs up to the incident location.

Goude was release from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.