Boil Water Notice Lifted For Residents In Stacey Road, Quintette, Highway 95A Area

On Tuesday, Cottage Hill Water Works lifted a precautionary boil water notice that was issued Monday following a 4-inch water main break on Stacey Road. The boil water notice was rescinded after the satisfactory completion of bacteriological sampling.

The boil water notice was effect for customers that reside on Stacey Road north to Quintette Road, and Highway 95A north to St. Matthews Lane.

For more information, call Cottage Hill Water Works at (850) 968-5485.