Afternoon Sun For Some, But Others Will See Showers

July 15, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

