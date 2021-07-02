Night Lane Closures All Next Week On The Pensacola Bay Bridge

The Pensacola Bay Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from the bridge approach in Gulf Breeze extending for approximately 3,500-feet from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily Monday, July 12 through Saturday, July 17.

Crews will be pouring concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure that remains under construction, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The planned activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.