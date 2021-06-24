Want A Smoked Boston Butt For The Fourth? Order Now From Tate Or Northview Football

Both the Tate and Northview quarterback clubs are selling smoked Boston butts will delivery in time for the Fourth of July with proceeds benefiting the Aggies or the Chiefs.

The Tate High Quarterback Club is selling Boston butts to be picked up July 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Aggie Shack. The Boston butts are $40 and can be ordered before July 1 by clicking or tapping here.

The Northview Quarterback Club is selling Boston butts for $40 each. Payment can be made via Venmo @northviewhs-chiefs. They can be picked up July 2 at Travis Nelson Park in Bratt from 4-7 p.m.

(Editor’s note: These are independent fundraisers. You’ll need to choose which school to order from and support, or order from both!)