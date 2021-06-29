Typical Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.