State To Hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Friday In Walnut Hill

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

The Johnson & Johnson one-shot and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

The Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. Florida residents are eligible for the free vaccine; a proof of residency must be provided.

Pictured: A previous COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.