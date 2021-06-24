State To Hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Friday In Walnut Hill

June 24, 2021

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Center.

The Johnson & Johnson one-shot and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

The Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. Florida residents are eligible for the free vaccine; a proof of residency must be provided.

Pictured: A previous COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 