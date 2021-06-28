Sheriff Adds Additional Patrol Deputies To Molino, Perdido Precincts

In February, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons opened precincts in Molino and Perdido with the intent to upgrade patrol in both communities.

“The reason we reopened the precincts was to bring more resources to specific areas,” Simmons told NorthEscambia.com.

“We didn’t just want to reopen them; that was phase one. Now I’ve been able to hire enough deputies to have two deputies for the Molino and Perdido precincts on a flex schedule. It was not just an empty promise, but an actual plan, an effort. We wanted to increase our enforcement in those areas.”

“We really want to go our best to get the resources where we need it,” the sheriff said.

Pictured: Inside the recently reopened Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.