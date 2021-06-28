Sheriff Adds Additional Patrol Deputies To Molino, Perdido Precincts

June 28, 2021

In February, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons opened precincts in Molino and Perdido with the intent to upgrade patrol in both communities.

“The reason we reopened the precincts was to bring more resources to specific areas,” Simmons told NorthEscambia.com.

“We didn’t just want to reopen them; that was phase one. Now I’ve been able to hire enough deputies to have two deputies for the Molino and Perdido precincts on a flex schedule. It was not just an empty promise, but an actual plan, an effort. We wanted to increase our enforcement in those areas.”

“We really want to go our best to get the resources where we need it,” the sheriff said.

Pictured: Inside the recently reopened Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 