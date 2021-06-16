School Board Gives Nod To Updated Progression Plan With No Change To Valedictorian And Salutatorian Awards

The Escambia County School Board voted Tuesday night to move forward with advertising updates to the Student Progression Plan, with no change to the current practice of naming a valedictorian and salutatorian at each of the county’s high schools.

In a proposal presented to the board at a Monday workshop, Lesa Morgan, the school district’s director of high school education, had requested the elimination of the valedictorian and salutatorian awards beginning with the Class of 2025.

After public outcry overwhelmingly against the idea, Superintendent Tim Smith removed the section from the plan before it was approved Monday night.

