Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For Saturday

June 26, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.pp

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

