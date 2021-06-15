Sacred Heart Vaccination Clinic Thursday At Olive Baptist Church

June 15, 2021

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday, June 17 at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Those who get vaccinated will have their second dose scheduled for July 8.

Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment online, go to www.getsacredheartcare.com.

A parent or guardian must accompany persons under age 18.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 