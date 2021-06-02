Partly Sunny And Warm Wednesday, Showers Becoming More Likely

June 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

