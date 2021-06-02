Partly Sunny And Warm Wednesday, Showers Becoming More Likely
June 2, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
