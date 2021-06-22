One Seriously Injured In Jacks Branch Road Rollover Wreck

One person was seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday morning on Jacks Branch Road.

The driver lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned on Jacks Branch Road near River Annex Road. She was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital after being extricated from her vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.