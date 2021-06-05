No Injuries As Fire Damages Flomaton Mobile Home

Fire damaged a mobile home in Flomaton late Friday night.

The fire was reported about 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Dixon Road, not far north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Flomaton, Friendship and Lambeth fire departments from Alabama, the Century Station of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue and MedStar EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.