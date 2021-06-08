Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Longleaf Drive Improvements

A public meeting is planned for later this month to discuss improvements to Longleaf Drive in the area of Pine Forest High School and other school campuses.

Improvements will be discussed improvements Longleaf Drive from Pine Forest Road to Marcus Bayou Bridge will be held Wednesday, June 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive.

Longleaf Drive is being redesigned to include improved mobility for vehicles and pedestrians connecting our neighbors to schools, parks and businesses within the corridor. Improvements include roadway, drainage, lighting, bridge, landscaping and a new trail within the existing rights-of-way. This will be a meeting to share concerns and opportunities with county staff, including District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.