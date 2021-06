Man Struck And Killed By Train, Nine Mile Road Closed

Nine Mile Road was closed after unidentified man was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday morning in Ensley.

The man was struck about 3:20 a.m. at the Ensley Street crossing south of Nine Mile Road. The stopped train also blocked the Nine Mile Road crossing east of Highway 29 as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted the death investigation.

Further details were not released.

