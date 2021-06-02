Health Department Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Hours, Community Health Offers Two Clinics

June 2, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) has expanded walk-in hours for their COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1295 West Fairfield Drive. Same-day appointments can be made by calling (850) 595-6554. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at (850) 595-6500, option 6.

Community Health Northwest Florida will vaccination clinics on Thursday, June 3 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Friday, June 4 from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. at 2315 Jackson Street. For more information, call (850) 439-3358.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 