Gulf Power: We Are Prepared For An Active Hurricane Season

June 1 marked the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, and Gulf Power says they are prepared.

As part of Florida Power & Light Company, preparing for hurricane season is a year-round process for Gulf Power, including an annual intensive weeklong drill involving thousands of employees throughout the state. The company also invests in continuously improving the energy grid to make it stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient, which results in better reliability for customers in both good weather and bad.

“As we saw last year during Hurricane Sally, a storm can change course at any time, and we must all be ready for whatever comes our way,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power. “That’s why we prepare throughout the year, leverage technology and learn from previous storms so that we can continue to make improvements. Every Gulf Power employee has a storm assignment and we work hard to make sure we are ready to be there for our customers when they need us most. We urge our customers to use this time to prepare as well.”

Between 2020-22, Gulf Power is investing nearly $250 million in storm hardening and reliability improvement efforts that help to reduce the frequency and duration of outages in good weather and bad: Long-term storm hardening efforts include replacing wooden transmission structures with concrete or steel; hardening the distribution main power lines to extreme wind loading criteria; and the undergrounding of certain lines, a process that will go beyond 2022.

Reliability improvements underway include the installation of automated lateral switches and other smart devices to create additional self-healing networks, assessing the condition of power lines and other infrastructure using drones, clearing vegetation and continuing to work with FPL to implement best practices to improve the customer experience.