Gilley Proposes Warning To Anyone Contacting Escambia County By Email Or Online

Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley is proposing a warning to anyone contacting the county by email that their IP address may be public record.

The move comes after an anonymous Escambia County employee made an anonymous public records request in an apparent effort to potentially reveal the identity of the person that made an anonymous email record requests for documents. The county received an email request in late April from an email address with no name — an email that on the surface appears to not identify the sender.

“The IT Director (Siders) believed it would be unethical, and a violation of the anonymity provisions in Chapter 119 (Florida public records law) as a public entity, to effectively identify that person making the request through providing their IP address. I agreed with his decision,” Gilley wrote.

Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers disagreed, saying the header containing IP addresses is part of the email and thus public record.

“Under Florida law, a public record must be disclosed unless there is a specific exemption,” Rogers told NorthEscambia.com. “We consulted with the Attorney General’s Office. They found no exemption and advised that it was a public record that must be disclosed.”

This Thursday, Gilley is asking the county commission for new warnings to the public that their IP address might be disclosed.

“This will provide further notice to the public,” Gilley said in a written memo.

“It is common knowledge that providing a specific IP address is similar to providing the location or name of the person who sent the message. IP addresses are unique, and disclosing the IP address of the anonymous citizen in question could ultimately reveal that person’s identity and render them anonymous no more — which could be in violation of the law. So the County will change the disclaimers to appropriately notify the public,” Gilley continued.

In part, Gilley is proposing the following disclaimer additions:

On the county’s public records request system — “To submit a public records request to better ensure anonymity, you will not be able to use the online service or email.”

On the county website — “If you do not want your email address or IP address released in response to a public records request, do not send your request electronically but make your request via phone.”

And on all county email taglines: “Under Florida law, both the content of emails, email addresses and IP addresses are public records. If you do not want the content of your email, your email address, or your IP address released in response to a public records request, do not send electronic mail to this entity.”

The Escambia County Commission will consider Gilley’s disclaimer requests at their next meeting on Thursday.

In the case of the IP address of the anonymous email requester that was later requested by an anonymous county employee, NorthEscambia.com and an independent cybersecurity expert determined the IP address was not unique and did not disclose any identifying information about email sender. For more information, read “NorthEscambia.com Investigates: Escambia Employee Makes Anonymous Records Request To Identify Anonymous Citizen (And Why It Won’t Work)“.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.