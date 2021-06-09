George Brown Named New Flomaton High School Principal

The Escambia County (AL) School Board has named the new principal of Flomaton High School, and he’s no stranger to Flomaton.

The new Flomaton High School principal is George Brown who has been principal at Flomaton Elementary School since 2018. He is also a 1995 Flomaton High School graduate.

Brown’s first official day in his new position will be July 1.

Current FHS Principal Scott Hammond is retiring.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.