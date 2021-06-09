George Brown Named New Flomaton High School Principal

June 9, 2021

The Escambia County (AL) School Board has named the new principal of Flomaton High School, and he’s no stranger to Flomaton.

The new Flomaton High School principal is George Brown who has been principal at Flomaton Elementary School since 2018. He is also a 1995 Flomaton High School graduate.

Brown’s first official day in his new position will be July 1.

Current FHS Principal Scott Hammond is retiring.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 