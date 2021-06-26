Florida Sending 50 State Officers To Border In Texas, DeSantis Announces In Escambia County

Speaking at the I-10 Welcome Center in Escambia County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that state law enforcement officers have deployed to Texas to provide additional support in response to the security crisis at the southern border.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration. In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border. This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

Resources from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission(FWC) are deploying today, including more than 50 state law enforcement officers from FDLE, FHP and FWC and mission critical equipment. It is anticipated that personnel will be deployed for 16-day shifts.

Over 20 county sheriff departments — including Escambia and Santa Rosa have pledged support to provide staffing resources to cover duties typically filled by the deployed officers.

Last week during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Governor Ron DeSantis answered the call for support and reinforcements following a letter from Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona requesting immediate assistance assist with the security crisis overwhelming law enforcement at the southern border.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the deployment of law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The compact is a national mutual aid system that allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission related costs.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.