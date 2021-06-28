Farm Hill Utilities, Town Of Century Both Cancel Boil Water Notices

Monday, both the Town of Century and Farm Hill Utilities canceled unrelated boil water notices after satisfactory bacteriological sampling.

Farm Hill Utilities issued a boil water notice following a water main break last Thursday. The boil water notice has been rescinded for the west end of River Annex Road, the intersection of Beulah Road and Muscogee Road and all of Beulah Road including the side roads.

Town of Century Utilities issued a boil water notice after a truck broke a fire hydrant at the Food Giant Friday night. The notice has been rescinded for Backwoods Road, Shady Lane, Stateline Road, Bass Road, Benauer Road and Green Street.