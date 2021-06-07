ECUA: Collection Routes Have Changed, So Have Your Cans Out Early

June 7, 2021

Have your trash and recycling cans out early — that’s the word from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

There has a been a change in the sanitation routes followed by ECUA. While this does not mean a change in customer pick-up days, the time that trucks arrive will likely change.

Some collections may be made earlier than normal while others might be later in the day. To minimize the chance of a missed pick-up, customers should place their cans at the curb by 5:30 a.m.  on their regular collection day.

Customers are asked to give drivers a chance to complete their new routes and wait until the next morning before calling (850) 476-0480 to report a missed collection.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 