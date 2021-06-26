Donut Strike For Manna Aimed For 30,000 Meals (With Photos From Cantonment And Beulah)

First responders are back enjoying doughnuts today after a three-day strike against their sugary goodness.

During the time, they worked toward their goal of collecting enough food for 30,000 meals for local children and families in need. The exact total is not in yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

For more photos from Friday with Escambia Fire Rescue at the Cantonment Winn Dixie and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at the Beulah Publix, click here.

Participating agencies were Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

Pictured: Donut Strike for Manna at Winn Dixie in Cantonment and the Beulah Publix on Friday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and ECSO, click to enlarge.