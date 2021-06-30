District 5 Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Scheduled for July 7
June 30, 2021
Residents of Quintette will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items free of charge Wednesday, July 7 during a District 5 neighborhood cleanup.
Only residents in the designated cleanup area are able to participate in the neighborhood cleanup (click map above to enlarge). Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected.
During neighborhood cleanups, Escambia County departments team up to bring services to residents in an effort to keep local neighborhoods clean and safe. Participating is easy: Residents in the cleanup area simply leave eligible items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by Escambia County and partnering agencies.
All debris must be at the curb directly in front of a residence by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Tires and paint cans should be separate from all other debris. Do not place piles under low-hanging lines or near poles, fences or mailboxes.
Items eligible for removal include:
Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Old furniture and mattresses
- Barbecue grills
- Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
- Tires (limit 10 per household)
Items NOT eligible for removal include:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
- Explosives or ammunition
- Auto parts
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles or vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluids
The neighborhood cleanup initiative involves an aggressive clean-up effort, targeting different neighborhoods throughout the county, with crew members and volunteers picking up a variety of debris and waste, including electronics, furniture and household items.
Comments
One Response to “District 5 Quintette Neighborhood Cleanup Scheduled for July 7”
Hopefully, during this cleanup the county will also remove all those advertising snipe signs that have been planted along the right of ways. The District 2 Commissioner has a weekly removal of these signs that are littering the roadways in that district. But,, for some reason, the District 5 Commissioner has chosen to ignore this type of litter that plagues our area.