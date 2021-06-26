Escambia Reports 59 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week
June 26, 2021
There were 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.
FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 33,139 (+61)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 3.2%
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 18,565 (+83)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 6.4%
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 2,321,929 (+11,873)
Case positivity rate: 3.8%
Deaths: 37,772 (+44)
Comments