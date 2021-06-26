Escambia Reports 59 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

There were 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 33,139 (+61)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 3.2%

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 18,565 (+83)

Positivity Rate Last Week: 6.4%

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 2,321,929 (+11,873)

Case positivity rate: 3.8%

Deaths: 37,772 (+44)