Century Man Charged With Pepper-Spraying Two Deputies And His Mother

A Century man is facing multiple charges after allegedly pepper-spraying two deputies and his mother.

Johnathon Robert Baldwin, 21, was charged with two counts of felony battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony resisting arrest and one county of battery in a domestic violence situation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Century Park Apartments on 2nd Street where Baldwin had reportedly sprayed his mother with pepper spray and was possible armed with a knife, bow and arrow, or a pellet gun.

The victim told deputies that Baldwin is schizophrenic and was in possession of pepper spray he had ordered on the internet because dead people speak to him and he was afraid of “the purge”. She stated she had removed several canisters of pepper spray from his room before he pulled a can of pepper spray out of his pocket and sprayed across the front of her body, including part of her face. She was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS.

When deputies arrived and entered the apartment, Baldwin was standing with one hand hidden. Deputies gave him several commands to show his hands before he ran at two deputies in an aggressive manner, raised his right hand and pepper-sprayed both, according to an arrest report. He then retreated to a bedroom and slammed the door. A deputy kicked the door open.

Two deputies attempted to take Baldwin into custody, but he pulled away and pepper-sprayed both deputies in their faces and eyes, the report states. With deputies fearing that Baldwin might have other weapons within his reach, he was tased and taken into custody.

Deputies learned Baldwin had overdosed on an antipsychotic drug, and he was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.