Century Charter Review Discusses Duties Of Mayor, Gender Neutral Pronouns And More

With just four of eight members present, the Century Charter Review Committee dove headfirst into a section by section review of the town’s charter Thursday evening. The committee is tasked with updating the charter — the document that legally establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate.

During their review, committee members discussed how council members could be removed from office, and how they might be penalized for missing too many meetings, including the possible forfeiture of some portion of their salary.

Member Kathryn Fleming suggested that the document be updated to use gender neutral pronouns; it currently contains numerous male pronouns.

The charter review committee briefly discussed the duties of the town’s mayor and the possibility of moving most of them to a city manager.

The Century Charter Review Committee will continue their work on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard.

Committee members Brenda Spencer, Shelisa Abraham, Leslie Howington and Helen Mincy were absent from the meeting Thursday.

Pictured top: Century Charter Review Committee members (L-R) Michelle Cunningham, Kathryn Fleming and Evelyn Hammond listen to discussion Thursday night. Pictured below: Committee Chair Mary Bourgeois and consultant Buz Eddy. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.