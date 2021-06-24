Cantonment Man Wins $1 Million On Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Cantonment man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

The Florida Lottery said Thursday afternoon that 60-year old John Wiggins claimed a $1 million prize at the Pensacola District Office from the $5 million Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Wiggins purchased his winning ticket from Tom Thumb at the corner of North W Street and Marcus Pointe Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Pictured: John Wiggins’ winning $1 million scratch-off ticket. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.