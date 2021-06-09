Armed Robbery Of Beulah Circle K Under Investigation

June 9, 2021

Authorities are searching for two suspects after the armed robbery of a convenience store early Wednesday morning in Beulah.

About 1:20 a.m., two white males walked into the Circle K at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Both suspects were dressed in all black clothing, and one was armed with a knife, according to Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

They demanded the clerk to hand over money and “other items” before exiting the store, she said.

There were no injuries reported. Surveillance images have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the holdup is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds 

 