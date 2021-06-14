AAA Says Florida Gas Prices Are The Highest Since 2014

June 14, 2021

Florida gas prices increased as projected last week, with the state average jumping 12 cents. The increase was following significant gains in the prices of crude oil and gasoline futures, as the recovery in global fuel demand outpaces supply, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in Florida is now $2.97, the most expensive since 2014.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was also $2.97 Sunday night. The lowest price to be found in Cantonment was $2.87 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while in Pensacola two warehouse clubs were at $2.72.

“Fortunately, futures prices flattened out last week, so drivers should not face another round of rising prices this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 