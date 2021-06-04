4-Year Airlifted To Hospital After Near Drowning Near Walnut Hill

June 1, 2021

A 4-year old boy was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital after a near-drowning near Walnut Hill Tuesday evening.

The child was found in unresponsive in a pool at a home on Rockaway Creek Road just south of the state line about 6:40 p.m., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Melanie Peterson. He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by MedStar Air Care 2. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The ECSO is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Atmore Fire Department also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

