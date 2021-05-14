Woman Charged In Cantonment Shooting Death Appears In Video Court

A woman charged in the murder of her daughter’s boyfriend appeared in video court Thursday.

Prosecutors said Dawn Lucille Sluder conspired to have 35-year old Danny Blackmon, Jr. killed.

It was set to be a bond hearing before Judge Jan Shackelford, but Sluder’s attorney and prosecutors agreed to postpone the hearing. A new date has not been set.

Sluder and her co-defendant Jonathan Taylor Hobbs remain in jail without bond.

Hobbs was indicted on one count of first degree premeditated murder with a firearm, and Sluder was indicted on one count of first degree premeditated murder.

Danny Blackmon, Jr., 35, was shot and killed as his 19-year old girlfriend, who is Sluder’s daughter, watched in horror, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

On February 1, investigators found Blackmon deceased with numerous gunshot wounds, including two on his upper torso, one in his neck and at least two in his head. After Blackmon fell to the ground, Hobbs reportedly leaned over his body and fired at least two more rounds before running away. Blackmon’s girlfriend witnessed the entire incident and attempted to perform CPR until she beaten and pulled away by her hair by Dawn Sluder, an arrest report states.

Sluder was apprehended at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road. There was extensive damage to her SUV (pictured below) consistent with having collided with the Ford F-150 as stated by the witness. Hobbs walked up to a resident on Country Hills Road and asked to use the phone. The resident called 911, and deputies responded to take Hobbs into custody without further incident.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.