Warm Week Continues
May 25, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Comments