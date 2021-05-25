Warm Week Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.