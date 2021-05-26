UWF Campus To Host First Argos Football Game In September

The University of West Florida Argonauts will play their first-ever regular season football game on the UWF Pensacola Campus, hosting Southwest Baptist at Pen Air Field on Sept. 11, 2021.

The Argos will host the Bearcats for a special, one-time only, on-campus game. The UWF campus will be buzzing with activity leading up to the 6 p.m. kickoff.

“I’m looking forward to hosting Argo fans on our beautiful campus,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “It will be a grand event and, as always, the best party in town.”

The Argos play their home games at Blue Wahoos Stadium. But this first home game for 2021 will be moved to the UWF Pensacola Campus due a conflict with the Blue Wahoos’ schedule.

“This is a great opportunity to create a college game day atmosphere on our beautiful campus,” explained UWF Athletic Director Dave Scott . “We have accomplished several firsts with football, but this will be the first-ever Argonaut Football Game on campus, at Pen Air Field, and the ticket will be something Argo fans will want to hang on to.”

The game will be a campus-wide event with involvement from a variety of organizations.

The first-ever, on-campus game will be another opportunity to celebrate the Argos’ 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship with the greater Pensacola community. The event will also showcase the UWF Football facilities in the Darrell Gooden Center and on Pen Air Field.

“We are looking forward to sharing this historic day on Pen Air Field with our great fans,” said UWF Head Coach Pete Shinnick .

The Argos are 35-17 in four seasons under Coach Shinnick. UWF is 13-7 at home during those first four seasons.

Season tickets for the UWF Football 2021 schedule are on sale now. Season ticket holders who renew their tickets by July 16, 2021 will have this game included in their season ticket price.

Those with UWF Football parking passes will be able to use their pass for this on-campus game as well.

Single game tickets will go on sale August 1.