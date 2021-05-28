Two Injured In Highway 97 Rollover Wreck

Two people were injured in a rollover crash Thursday evening near Walnut Hill.

The wreck happened about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 97 at Pelt Road. The driver of a Chevrolet HHR lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned. The SUV came to rest upright in the ditch.

The driver and a passenger were transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.